Aashiq Abu demands B Unnikrishnan's removal from film policy panel, challenges him to respond publicly

Director Aashiq Abu has criticized FEFKA leadership, demanding removal of B. Unnikrishnan from film policy committee, accusing him of false leftist image and controlling FEFKA with feudal grip.

Kochi: The release of the Hema Committee report has sparked turmoil within the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), with director and actor Aashiq Abu openly criticizing the leadership and demanding the removal of B. Unnikrishnan from the film policy formulation committee.

Also Read: Malayalam director Vinayan demands removal of FEFKA gen secy B Unnikrishnan from police-making panel

Aashiq Abu accused Unnikrishnan of having a false leftist facade and controlling FEFKA with a feudal grip, operating from behind the scenes. He challenged Unnikrishnan to respond publicly and accused him of denying work opportunities to others. Aashiq Abu further alleged that Unnikrishnan has managed to mislead the government.

FEFKA had earlier responded to the resignation of the AMMA executive committee, stating that it should mark the beginning of the organization's renewal. The organization demanded that the names of all individuals accused of sexual harassment be made public and offered legal assistance to survivors.

FEFKA also announced that a core committee would be assigned to provide support to survivors and that the services of a clinical psychologist would be made available. The organization assured that action would be taken against accused individuals within the organization, regardless of their stature.

The member organizations of FEFKA will meet on September 2, 3, and 4 to discuss the Hema Committee report further, with the intention of conducting a comprehensive evaluation rather than responding immaturely or emotionally.

Aashiq Abu's criticism of FEFKA's leadership and demand for Unnikrishnan's removal adds to the growing unrest within the Malayalam film industry, following the release of the Hema Committee report and the mass resignation of the AMMA executive committee.

Earlier today (Aug 28), Malayalam director Vinayan formally appealed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove B. Unnikrishnan from the film policy committee. In his letter, Vinayan provided legal evidence demonstrating Unnikrishnan's role in obstructing his right to work.

Vinayan revealed that the Supreme Court, led by Justice Nariman, has upheld a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Unnikrishnan, imposing a penalty on him. This decision comes after Vinayan alleged that Unnikrishnan had engaged in a 12-year campaign to sabotage his career in the Malayalam film industry, prompting Vinayan to bring the matter before the CCI.

In his letter, Vinayan argued that someone with such a background should not be involved in shaping film policy and expressed hope that the Chief Minister would view his request favorably.

Also Read: Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

Latest Videos