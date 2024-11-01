Kerala Piravi 2024: 68 years of progress and challenges as state celebrates formation day

On November 1, 1956, the linguistic state of Kerala was formed by merging the princely states of Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala marks its 68th Kerala Piravi day (Kerala state formation day) today, reflecting on a year filled with both achievements and challenges. As the state observes Kerala Piravi, its citizens unite with renewed hopes for the future. The formation of the present-day Kerala on November 1, 1956, came about through the merger of the princely states of Travancore, Cochin, and Malabar, fulfilling a long-standing demand for unity.

Geographically, Kerala resembles a small landmass extending into the sea, and on map it looks as if it is positioned at the edge of the world. Renowned for its rich Malayalam language heritage, the state also upholds open-mindedness and secular values. Kerala has reached significant milestones, leading the nation in literacy rates, political awareness, and socio-economic indicators, largely due to the collective efforts of its people.

However, as Kerala enters its 68th year, it faces pressing challenges, including concerns about value-based politics and secularism. A sense of division and animosity is emerging, casting a shadow over the state. Economic constraints are also hindering progress, despite the resilience and determination of its citizens.

Amid these challenges, Kerala's spirit shines through, exemplified by the community's recovery from the recent devastating Wayanad disaster, which highlights a narrative of compassion, survival, and coexistence. The state has consistently advanced through administrative efficiency and unity, transcending party politics.

This year’s celebrations coincide with ongoing by-election campaigns, presenting an opportunity for a revival of core values within the political landscape. Asianet News extends warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Kerala Piravi.

