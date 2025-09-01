BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in his first public event after his father’s demise, recalled a promise made to him to serve the state. At an Onam programme in Thiruvananthapuram, he paid tribute and vowed to continue his father’s vision.

Returning to Kerala just days after the sad demise of his father, Air Commodore MK Chandrasekhar (Retd), BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar struck an emotional chord as he addressed his first public event in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking at a function in Mudakkal panchayat on Sunday, Chandrasekhar said his political journey was rooted in a promise he had made to his late father, MK Chandrasekhar.

A father’s words that became a mission

Visibly moved, Rajeev recalled his father’s advice when he was appointed as state BJP chief on March 26.

“There is a promise my father made to me on that day. He told me, Rajeev, we need to improve our country. For that, you must go to Kerala and work hard. Nothing has been happening here for some time, we need change. I had given him that promise. That promise brought me here today,” he said.

He later shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“This was my first public event after my father’s passing. As a tribute, the organizers had arranged a memorial in his honor. My father's service was the inspiration for my public life and politics. While he wasn't happy when I had to move to Kerala and not be near him, he was always supportive of my determination to serve my people and my state. When I assumed charge as BJP State President earlier this year, he had supported my new responsibility and work to bring change to our state. Those words have stayed with me and will always be,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

Serving people through Onam spirit

The BJP leader was distributing Onam kits to ASHA workers and employment-guaranteed workers during the Sneha Sangamam programme at Mudakkal panchayat.

Calling Onam a festival that unites Malayalis beyond politics, the former Union Minister said, “This is a day when we remember our culture and traditions. For me, this Onam is also about remembering my father’s ideals.”

He added that Onam should inspire society to reach out to those in need. “If we cannot do it personally, the BJP will ensure that help is given in an organized way,” he assured.

A different kind of politics

Rajeev Chandrasekhar contrasted BJP’s approach with what he described as the “selfish politics” of Kerala’s ruling fronts. Without naming specific parties, he referred to controversies such as the Palakkad incidents and Sabarimala debates, saying they were examples of politics driven by exploitation.

“BJP is a party that will be there for people 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We will not divide people or fool them. We will work for them,” he said, promising development for Mudakkal panchayat, which has one of the highest voter populations in the state.