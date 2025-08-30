Image Credit : Asianet News

M.K. Chandrasekhar joined the Indian Air Force in 1954 as part of the 63rd course. He went on to serve the nation for over three decades, retiring as Air Commodore in 1986. During the 1962 India-China war, as a Flight Lieutenant, he flew Dakota aircraft to airlift undertrained and underacclimatized troops to advance landing grounds. For his distinguished service, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

He also played an important role in the 1947-48 operations in Kashmir, where Dakota aircraft became vital in defending the Valley. His service continued through the wars with Pakistan and during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, where he once again flew Dakotas in critical missions.

Key highlights:

Full Name: Mangatil Karakad Chandrasekhar

Date of Commission: 17 July 1954 (63rd Course, IAF)

Date of Retirement: 25 December 1986

Instructor Qualification: A1 Instructor Rating

Career Progression (Promotions)

Pilot Officer / Flying Officer: 17 July 1955

Flight Lieutenant: 17 July 1959

Squadron Leader: 17 July 1965

Wing Commander: 1 April 1974

Group Captain (Acting): 20 June 1977

Group Captain (Substantive): 1 April 1978

Air Commodore (Acting): 5 January 1981

Air Commodore (Substantive): 1 June 1982

Important Postings & Appointments

1966-1968: Squadron Leader, Air Force Training Team, NDA (Khadakvasla) – Officer in Charge

1970: Flight Commander, No.43 Squadron (Jorhat)

1971-1972: Commanding Officer, No.1 Target Towing Unit (Cochin)

1972-1973: Station Commander, 21 Wing (Leh)

1973-1975: Chief Instructor (Flying), Transport Training Wing (Yelahanka)

1977-1981: Commanding Officer, Aircrew Examination Board (Hindon)

1984-1985: Air Officer Commanding, AFS Tambaram (Chennai)

1985-1987: Air Officer Commanding, 10 Wing (Jorhat)