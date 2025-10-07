Bigg Boss Winner Jinto was accused of breaking into the gym late at night and stealing Rs 10,000 along with key documents. The Kerala High Court noted a profit-sharing agreement between them, raising doubts about the theft claim.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to bodybuilder and Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 winner Jinto PD, who was accused of theft and trespass at a gym named ‘Jinto Body Craft’. According to the prosecution, Jinto allegedly entered the gym owned by the complainant, stole Rs 10,000 and some key documents, and tried to tamper with the CCTV cameras. He was booked under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling or similar premises) and 331 (house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while considering the plea, noted that there was a profit-sharing agreement between Jinto and the complainant regarding the gym’s operations. The agreement indicated that both parties were to share profits and losses after meeting expenses, suggesting a partnership-like arrangement. The court further pointed out that a previous case had already been filed by the same complainant against Jinto, in which he had also been granted anticipatory bail. The present FIR was registered just four days after that earlier order.

Observing that the agreement raised doubts about whether the alleged theft actually occurred, the judge stated that the matter should be clarified during the investigation. Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Ashok Kumar v Union Territory of Chandigarh, the court concluded that custodial interrogation was unnecessary and therefore allowed Jinto pre-arrest bail, subject to specific conditions.

What Is The Case?

A woman filed a complaint at the Palarivattom Police Station accusing him of illegally entering a gym that she had leased from him. In her statement, she alleged that Jinto broke into the gym late at night, tampered with the CCTV cameras, and stole Rs 10,000 in cash along with key documents. The complaint also reportedly includes CCTV footage that allegedly captures Jinto entering the premises without authorization. This is not the first dispute between the two. The same woman had earlier accused Jinto of sexual harassment, leading to his temporary arrest, though he was later released on bail. Beyond this ongoing feud, Jinto has been linked to several other controversies. He was recently questioned by the Excise Department in connection with a hybrid ganja case, though no charges were filed. Former Bigg Boss contestants Sijo Thomas and Sai Krishna have also made serious allegations, claiming that Jinto deceived aspiring models and actresses by promising them film roles and potential entry into Bigg Boss.