Music composer Amaal Mallik recently revealed that his hit song Roke Na Ruke Naina from Badrinath Ki Dulhania was inspired by a personal breakup. His candid revelation sheds light on how deeply personal experiences can shape memorable music.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik revealed that the song was written during an emotionally painful time, following a breakup he was undergoing at the time, for the track "Roke Na Ruke Naina" from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania(2017).

Amaal Mallik Reveals How His Breakup Inspired 'Roke Na Ruke Naina'

He went on that he was going through a breakup at the time when the director Shashank Khaitan approached him for the song. He hesitated at first to take this up because he was due to go for a trip soon. However, Khaitan told him to write it while on the go since he felt that the pain Mallik was going through would enhance the emotional atmosphere of his work.

Crafting The Lyrics

The second stanza of this song is Amaal Mallik's favourite since the lines are about the last days of his relationship, a phase when they were not meant to meet again. The hauntingly beautiful lines, "Haathon ki lakeere do milti jahan hai, jisko pata hai bata de, jagah wo kahan hai," signify that sense of closure and yearning, which he felt the most during that time.

Arijit Singh's Contribution

Well, of course, when the song was sung by Arijit Singh, the glory of it was elevated to new heights. According to Mallik, Singh took merely 20 minutes to record the track, a feat that stands as a testimony of the singer's talent and the soul of the song. In fact, this recording, though very short, turned out to be the reason behind the phenomenal success of the song.

Recognition and Legacy

"Roke Na Ruke Naina" went on to become one of the evergreen songs of 2017, fetched awards, and struck a chord with the public due to its heartfelt lyrics and beautiful melody. Amaal Malik's frankness about the song's genesis adds an authentic touch to it, allowing listeners to relate with it on a deeper level.