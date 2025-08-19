Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 winner Jinto is facing a police complaint for alleged theft after a woman accused him of breaking into a gym she leased from him and stealing cash and documents.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 winner and bodybuilder Jinto has found himself at the center of controversy, this time facing a police complaint over alleged theft.

A woman has filed a case at the Palarivattom Police Station accusing Jinto of illegally breaking into a gym that she had taken on lease from him. According to her statement, he entered the premises late at night, tampered with the CCTV cameras, and stole Rs 10,000 in cash along with several important documents. The complaint reportedly includes CCTV footage that shows Jinto entering the gym without authorization.

Previous Allegations and Legal Disputes

This dispute is not the first legal clash between the woman and Jinto. Earlier, she had accused him of sexual harassment, which led to his temporary arrest before he was later released on bail.

Beyond these accusations, Jinto’s name has appeared in other controversies as well. He was recently questioned in connection with a hybrid ganja case. Although no formal charges were filed, the association added further strain to his already embattled public image.

Controversial Past and Bigg Boss Victory

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sijo Thomas and Sai Krishna have also raised serious allegations in the past. They claimed Jinto misled aspiring models and actresses with false assurances of film opportunities and even promised some of them a route into the Bigg Boss house.

Despite his troubled reputation, Jinto managed to win Season 6 of Bigg Boss Malayalam, a victory that sparked divided opinions—while some fans supported him, several viewers and ex-housemates voiced their disapproval.