Attukal Pongala 2025: Why you must should Attukal Bhagavathy Temple?

Worshipped in 3 distinct forms

Maha Saraswathi (Goddess of Knowledge), Maha Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth), and Kali/Durga/Parvathy (Goddess of Power). The temple is located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
 

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple

Attukal Amma, venerated as the ultimate protector and destroyer, is commonly linked to Kannaki, the legendary heroine from Ilanko Adikal's epic 'Silapathikaram'.
 

History

Temple’s history links to Kannaki from the Tamil epic Silapathikaram. After cursing Madurai, she appeared by the Killi River, leading the Mulluveetil family to build the temple.
 

Specialty of the Temple

Known as the "Sabarimala of Women," it is renowned for its remarkable architecture, which beautifully combines elements of both Kerala & Tamil Nadu design traditions.
 

Architecture

The temple showcases the Dasavatara of Lord Vishnu, with the southern gopura depicting Dakshayaga and scenes from Kannaki’s story.
 

Attukal Pongala

Attukal Pongala is a world-renowned festival where over three million women gather annually, earning a Guinness World Record. It takes place over ten days in Makaram-Kumbham.
 

What is Pongala?

Pongala, made with rice, jaggery, coconut, and ghee in earthen pots, is offered in devotion, believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and fulfill wishes.
 

