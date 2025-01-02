Asianet News wins top awards for coverage at 2023 Kerala State School Sports Meet and Arts Festival

Asianet News has received awards for best coverage of the 65th State School Sports Meet and most comprehensive coverage of the 62nd State School Arts Festival, announced by Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

Thiruvananthapuram: Asianet News has been recognized for its outstanding coverage at the 2023 State School Arts Festival and Sports Meet. The news channel received awards for the best coverage of the 65th State School Sports Meet and the most comprehensive coverage of the 62nd State School Arts Festival. The 65th State School Sports Meet was held in Thrissur in October 2023, while the Kerala School Arts Festival took place in Kollam for the 2023-2024 session. The awards were announced by Education Minister V. Sivankutty during a media interaction in Thiruvananthapuram.

65th State School Sports Meet (Held in Thrissur):

- Best Coverage in Visual Media: Asianet News

- Special Jury Mention: Thrissur Mediavision

- Best News Photo: Diamond Paul (Chandrika)

- Comprehensive Coverage in Print Media: Malayala Manorama

- Best TV Report: Adityan O. (Mathrubhumi Television)

- Best Cinematography: Babeesh Kakkodi (MediaOne)

62nd State School Arts Festival:

- Visual Media:

- Best Comprehensive Coverage: Asianet News, Manorama News

- Best Reporter: Saifuddin (Media One)

- Jury’s Special Mention: Dhanya Kiran (Malayala Manorama)

- Best Cameraperson: Sanoj Payyanur (Kerala Vision), Shaju K V (Mathrubhumi)

- Print Media (Malayalam):

- Best Reporter: Beena Anitha (Madhyamam)

- Best Photographer: Rajesh Rajendran (Janayugam)

- Best Comprehensive Coverage: Mathrubhumi

- Best Cartoon: Sri. K.V.M. Unni (Mathrubhumi)

- Online Media: Best Comprehensive Coverage: The Fourth

- Audio Media: Red FM Radio

