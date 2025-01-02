Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Kerala, CM Vijayan & other dignitaries attend ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the new Governor of Kerala in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 am. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar. The event was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Speaker AN Shamseer, ministers, Chief Secretary, and the DGP.

Before the swearing-in, a Guard of Honour and other ceremonial events were held at the Raj Bhavan.

Arlekar, who was appointed Governor of Kerala while serving as Governor of Bihar, has a background as a former Speaker and Minister in Goa. He is known for his close ties with the RSS, which has sparked anticipation regarding his approach towards the Left-led government, especially after the eventful five-year tenure of his predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan. However, the CPM has emphasized that there is no need to view Arlekar’s appointment with prejudice.

Latest Videos