Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Kerala, CM Vijayan & other dignitaries attend ceremony

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as Kerala's Governor at Raj Bhavan. Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar administered the oath.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Kerala, CM Vijayan & other dignitaries attend ceremony dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was sworn in as the new Governor of Kerala in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 am. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar. The event was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, Speaker AN Shamseer, ministers, Chief Secretary, and the DGP.

Before the swearing-in, a Guard of Honour and other ceremonial events were held at the Raj Bhavan. 

Arlekar, who was appointed Governor of Kerala while serving as Governor of Bihar, has a background as a former Speaker and Minister in Goa. He is known for his close ties with the RSS, which has sparked anticipation regarding his approach towards the Left-led government, especially after the eventful five-year tenure of his predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan. However, the CPM has emphasized that there is no need to view Arlekar’s appointment with prejudice.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)

Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Recent Stories

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress ATG

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars RBA

Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars

Multi-year health insurance plans: Why they might be better than one-year covers AJR

Multi-year health insurance plans: Why they might be better than one-year covers

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy NTI

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon