3 Simple and Effective Habits to Stay Active if you have Desk Jobs

Sitting for long hours at work can take a toll on your health and energy. By adopting just three simple habits, you can stay active, reduce stiffness, and boost productivity. Small changes can make a big difference in combating a sedentary lifestyle.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 5:46 AM IST

Most people in the office work for long hours sitting at the desk and looking at the screen. Sometimes you have to work in the same position for hours. Due to such a lifestyle, the risk of diseases also increases many times. This habit seriously affects your physical and mental health. In such a situation, it becomes very important to keep yourself healthy, so that you do not fall prey to any serious disease. For this, you can adopt some healthy habits in your daily routine. These habits can also help in increasing your attention.

Hydration

Dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue and less concentration. Therefore, it is very important to keep yourself hydrated while working. For this, keep a water bottle with you and keep drinking water from time to time. Apart from this, consume herbal tea and fruits like orange or cucumber and avoid too much caffeine, as it can increase dehydration. This can also reduce your energy.


Screen time

Due to working for long hours in the office, people keep looking at the screen throughout the day, which causes eye strain, dryness and headaches. For this, you should follow the 20-20-20 rule, that is, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Keep the brightness of the screen balanced. To avoid stress, blink frequently and take breaks in between.

Healthy snacks

Avoid eating chips and cookies while working. Instead, choose nutritious and healthy snacks like nuts, fruits, yogurt, roasted chickpeas or granola bars. These not only increase your energy level, but also help in controlling sugar. Apart from this, they also reduce your cravings. Also, you stay healthy for a long time.

