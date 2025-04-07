Lifestyle

Hema Malini inspired DIY 3 step Toner for glowing skin

1. Glycerine for Deep Hydration

Glycerine locks in moisture, keeping your skin soft and supple.

2. Lemon Juice for Brightening

Rich in citric acid, lemon juice helps lighten dark spots and even skin tone.

3. Rose Water for Soothing

Rose water calms irritation and refreshes your skin with a natural glow.

4. Easy to Prepare

Mix equal parts of glycerine, lemon juice, and rose water in a bottle.

 

5. Gentle Application

Apply the toner gently on your skin and leave it overnight for best results.

