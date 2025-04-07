Hema Malini inspired DIY 3 step Toner for glowing skin

Lifestyle
Glycerine locks in moisture, keeping your skin soft and supple.
Rich in citric acid, lemon juice helps lighten dark spots and even skin tone.
Rose water calms irritation and refreshes your skin with a natural glow.
Mix equal parts of glycerine, lemon juice, and rose water in a bottle.
Apply the toner gently on your skin and leave it overnight for best results.
