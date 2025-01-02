Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)

Footage has surfaced showing MLA Uma Thomas' accident during a Kochi dance event, highlighting overcrowding and organizational lapses.

Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Kochi: Visuals have surfaced on social media showing the accident involving MLA Uma Thomas during a Guinness World Record attempt dance event in Kochi. The footage clearly depicts overcrowding on the stage, with Uma Thomas seen moving from the back rows to the front. She initially sits on one chair before shifting to another. The incident occurred in the presence of a Minister and ADGP, and the visuals highlight a significant lapse in organization by the event's organizers.

Also Read: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Kerala, CM Vijayan & other dignitaries attend ceremony

Watch video:

In a related development, the bank account of Mridanga Vision, the organization responsible for the dance event, has been frozen. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the accounts where dance teachers transferred money. This action is part of an inquiry into a financial exploitation case. The police have filed charges against the event organizers under non-bailable sections related to financial exploitation. Nigoshkumar, Managing Director of Mridanga Vision, who oversaw the event, is the primary accused in the case. Nigoshkumar, who is the proprietor of the organization, has been summoned to appear at the Palarivattom police station this afternoon. If he fails to do so, the police plan to arrest him. However, Nigoshkumar denies any financial fraud, asserting that all transactions were legal. In light of these events, the Chief Minister has announced that new guidelines will be introduced for organizing such large-scale events in the future.

Also Read: Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-554 January 2 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Kerala, CM Vijayan & other dignitaries attend ceremony dmn

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in as Governor of Kerala, CM Vijayan & other dignitaries attend ceremony

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces dmn

Class 5 student dies, 18 injured in school bus accident in Kannur, disturbing CCTV visuals surfaces (WATCH)

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Recent Stories

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress ATG

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars RBA

Shivarajkumar to Darshan to Sudeep-10 Rare Wedding Photos of Sandalwood Stars

Multi-year health insurance plans: Why they might be better than one-year covers AJR

Multi-year health insurance plans: Why they might be better than one-year covers

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy NTI

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon