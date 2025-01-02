Footage of MLA Uma Thomas' fall from stadium gallery during dance event in Kochi shows safety lapses (WATCH)

Kochi: Visuals have surfaced on social media showing the accident involving MLA Uma Thomas during a Guinness World Record attempt dance event in Kochi. The footage clearly depicts overcrowding on the stage, with Uma Thomas seen moving from the back rows to the front. She initially sits on one chair before shifting to another. The incident occurred in the presence of a Minister and ADGP, and the visuals highlight a significant lapse in organization by the event's organizers.

Watch video:

In a related development, the bank account of Mridanga Vision, the organization responsible for the dance event, has been frozen. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the accounts where dance teachers transferred money. This action is part of an inquiry into a financial exploitation case. The police have filed charges against the event organizers under non-bailable sections related to financial exploitation. Nigoshkumar, Managing Director of Mridanga Vision, who oversaw the event, is the primary accused in the case. Nigoshkumar, who is the proprietor of the organization, has been summoned to appear at the Palarivattom police station this afternoon. If he fails to do so, the police plan to arrest him. However, Nigoshkumar denies any financial fraud, asserting that all transactions were legal. In light of these events, the Chief Minister has announced that new guidelines will be introduced for organizing such large-scale events in the future.

