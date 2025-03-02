Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse

Youth Congress will launch an anti-drug campaign, ‘Kick-Off’, featuring a statewide football tournament to spread awareness about drug abuse. The initiative, announced by Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil MLA during Asianet News’ Livethon, aims to engage thousands of young participants across 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress has announced a campaign against drug abuse, featuring a football tournament named ‘Kick-Off’, state president Rahul Mamkootathil MLA told Asianet News. As part of this initiative, various cultural programs and a short film festival will also be organized, he added. Mankootathil made this statement during Asianet News’ Livethon, a campaign raising awareness against the rising incidents of violence in society.

The football tournament will be held across all 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala, with matches conducted at the panchayat level as well. Winners from the constituency level will advance to district-level competitions. "This campaign will provide a platform for thousands of players to participate, along with a massive audience. The tournament will be more than just a game—it will be a strong anti-drug movement," Mamkootathil stated.

The campaign's core message is to ‘Kick-Off into Life and Kick Out Drugs’. "Our aim is to steer young minds onto the right path, helping them make better life choices," Mamkootathil added.

