    Anti-government lobby exists in police force: Kerala MLA PV Anvar

    Kerala: MLA P.V. Anvar has alleged that an anti-government lobby exists within the state police and that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been betrayed by those in charge. He emphasized that his allegations represent the sentiments of many party workers and the public.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: MLA P.V. Anvar has claimed that there is an anti-government lobby operating within the state police. He stated that those entrusted with responsibilities have betrayed the Chief Minister. Anvar emphasized that the allegations he raised reflect the sentiments of thousands of party workers and the public. He added that he hasn't received any assurance regarding the complaints but hopes for a fair investigation. The MLA questioned how an impartial inquiry could take place while ADGP Ajith Kumar remains in his position, and clarified that it's not his decision to remove the ADGP. 

    After meeting with CPM State Secretary M.V. Govindan, MLA P.V. Anwar spoke to the media on Wednesday (Sep 04). He mentioned that the complaint he submitted to the party secretary was the same one he had previously given to the Chief Minister. 

    Addressing those who try to belittle him, Anvar said, "Some people see me as a mouse, but a mouse isn't a bad creature. Imagine the trouble a single mouse can cause in a house." 

    He also stated that he would continue to pursue his complaint, emphasizing that the party, the government, and the Chief Minister are all honorable. Anvar noted that he had submitted the complaint the previous day and clarified that he was not in a hurry regarding the investigation.

    Anvar asked, "Why is the police meddling with Thrissur Pooram? It is based on this investigation into how such corrupt individuals ended up in the police force that I have come forward with my complaint."

    Top police officials, including ADGP Ajith Kumar, who is facing serious allegations from Anvar, attended a meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Despite the severity of the allegations, Anvar failed to provide concrete evidence to support his claims, prompting the government to exercise caution in handling the controversy.

    The investigation team, comprising officials junior to Ajith Kumar, has raised concerns about potential bias. However, the government has defended this decision, arguing that the presence of the DGP leading the team will ensure a fair investigation.

    Meanwhile, action was taken against Sujith Das after Anvar released a recording of their phone conversation. The CPM leadership is keen to prevent the situation from escalating, particularly with party branch conferences underway in preparation for the party conference.

