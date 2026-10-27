A 28-year-old mason named Binu, resident of Kalarkode, drowned in the local Thanakulam temple pond while swimming with friends on Monday afternoon. After he disappeared under water, locals alerted authorities. The Fire and Rescue scuba team initiated a search operation, which was paused by evening due to low visibility.

Alappuzha: A 28-year-old man went missing while bathing in a temple pond with his friends. His body was recovered later. The deceased is Binu, son of the late Babu. He was a resident of Padinjare Variyathuveli in Kalarkode ward.

Binu was working as a mason. He went to the Kalarkode Thanakulam pond with his friends on Monday around 3:30 PM after finishing his work. He disappeared in the water while swimming.

Rescue team finds body next day

Locals informed the authorities immediately. The Fire and Rescue scuba team reached the spot and started searching. They had to stop the search by evening due to poor light. The scuba team resumed the search operation this morning. They found his body around 8 AM near the drain on the northern side of the pond.