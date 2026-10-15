A 16-year-old boy was dragged into the Ganga by a crocodile in Bulandshahr after he went back for another dip. He was declared dead at the hospital.

A 16-year-old boy bathing in the Ganga in Bulandshahr was mauled to death by a crocodile on Wednesday. The boy had gone back into the water because he insisted on taking one more dip.

The crocodile dragged him into the river and did not spare his ear, nose, or mouth. He was later found trapped near the barricading in the river.

After receiving information, police and the boy's family took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Anupshahr Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Kumar also reached the hospital and questioned Forest Department officials.

The incident took place at 1 PM in the Ahar area. Mukesh Kumar lives with his family in the Ramgarhi locality of the Jahangirabad Kotwali area. He had come to bathe at the Avantika Devi Ganga Ghat with his 16-year-old son Anuj and other family members on Wednesday morning.

The family members came out after bathing, but Anuj got back into the Ganga and began bathing again. The family did not notice. Meanwhile, a crocodile emerged from the water and dragged Anuj into the river.

About half an hour later, Anuj was found clinging to the barricading in a seriously injured condition. After seeing him, people nearby reached the spot. With their help, his family members pulled him out of the water.

He was taken to Anupshahr CHC for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. Anuj was the only brother of three sisters. His mother and sisters are inconsolable.

Anuj's uncle Mahendra said, "A jagran was held at our home at night. After that, around 40 people travelled by tractor-trolley to Avantika Devi Ganga Ghat to bathe. Everyone had finished bathing and come out. Then Anuj said, 'Uncle, I am going for one more dip.' Around half an hour later, he was found trapped near the barricading installed in the Ganga."

SDM Manish Kumar said, "An aquatic animal attacked the boy. Forest Department officials have been instructed to investigate the matter." CO Shashank Srivastava said, "The boy was bathing inside the barricaded area."

The body has been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway, and the Forest Department team is also looking into the matter.