Kottayam: The Kottayam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Air India for canceling a flight without prior notice. Pala native Mathews Joseph filed the complaint with the commission. Mathews Joseph had booked an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi at 5:30 am on July 23, 2023, for a job-related medical examination.

However, the flight scheduled for that day was canceled. Air India authorities did not inform the complainant about this. Subsequently, the complainant received a flight at 8:32 pm. As a result, he could not attend the medical examination and lost the job offered on the ship, according to the complaint before the commission.

The complainant contacted the airline through the customer care email ID regarding the loss he suffered due to Air India's negligence and its compensation, but did not receive a favorable response, following which he approached the consumer forum. Air India could not produce any evidence to prove that the complainant was informed about the flight cancellation.

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the complainant suffered losses due to the cancellation of the initially booked flight, the delay in the alternative flight, and the inability to attend the medical examination directed by the employer. Therefore, the commission, comprising Adv. V S Manulal as President and R Bindu and K M Anto as members, ordered Air India to pay ₹50,000 as compensation to the complainant for the deficiency in service.