Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi announces new flight rules: Upto 200 per cent airfare compensation for flight delays, cancellations

    The General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) in Saudi Arabia have tightened and expanded compensation procedures to cover circumstances including aircraft delays, cancellations, overbooking, and unplanned layovers. In extreme circumstances, rewards could reach 150–200% of the original ticket price.

    Saudi Arabia announces new flight rules: Upto 200 per cent airfare compensation for flight delays, cancellations anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    The General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) in Saudi Arabia has issued new laws boosting the protection of passengers' rights in the event of airline or airport interruptions. On November 20, the new rules will go into effect. They will apply to ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, luggage handling, and accommodating passengers with special needs.

    The regulations have tightened and expanded compensation procedures to cover circumstances including aircraft delays, cancellations, overbooking, and unplanned layovers. In extreme circumstances, rewards could reach 150–200% of the original ticket price. Travellers may receive compensation for lost or damaged baggage in the amount of about 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,432).

    The regulations cover new ground in supporting passengers affected by travel disruptions and support the Kingdom’s broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda,” said Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Dahmash, vice-president of Gaca.

    The rules also account for unusual travel situations, such as charter flights for the Haj and Umrah. When a flight is delayed for more than two hours, the regulation gives passengers the option to request that their contract with the airline be terminated.

    The laws are a crucial element in supporting the Saudi aviation sector's expansion targets, which include connecting the Kingdom to more than 250 international destinations by 2030 and tripling passenger counts to 330 million annually.
     

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Arabia is now harnessing Artificial Intelligence to combat desertification

    Saudi Arabia is now harnessing AI to combat desertification

    UAE: Daylight hours reduced to less than 13 as peak summer ends anr

    UAE: Daylight hours reduced to less than 13 as peak summer ends

    Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE anr

    Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured anr

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on Aug 28 anr

    UAE: Private schools in Dubai to reopen 2023-24 academic year on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Wolves turn down Manchester City's 47M offer for Matheus Nunes osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Wolves turn down Manchester City's £47M offer for Matheus Nunes

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked AJR

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked

    Essential Oils to Egg Mask: 7 DIY solutions for better Hair Growth MSW EAI

    Essential Oils to Egg Mask: 7 DIY solutions for better Hair Growth

    YouTube testing search feature where users can hum to identify songs report gcw

    YouTube testing search feature where users çan hum to identify songs: Report

    Prabhas to Rajinikanth: 7 South Actors With Luxurious Homes ADC

    Prabhas to Rajinikanth: 7 South Actors With Luxurious Homes

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon