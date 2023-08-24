Saudi announces new flight rules: Upto 200 per cent airfare compensation for flight delays, cancellations

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) in Saudi Arabia have tightened and expanded compensation procedures to cover circumstances including aircraft delays, cancellations, overbooking, and unplanned layovers. In extreme circumstances, rewards could reach 150–200% of the original ticket price.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) in Saudi Arabia has issued new laws boosting the protection of passengers' rights in the event of airline or airport interruptions. On November 20, the new rules will go into effect. They will apply to ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, luggage handling, and accommodating passengers with special needs.

The regulations have tightened and expanded compensation procedures to cover circumstances including aircraft delays, cancellations, overbooking, and unplanned layovers. In extreme circumstances, rewards could reach 150–200% of the original ticket price. Travellers may receive compensation for lost or damaged baggage in the amount of about 6,568 Saudi riyals (Dh6,432).

The regulations cover new ground in supporting passengers affected by travel disruptions and support the Kingdom’s broader Saudi Aviation Strategy growth agenda,” said Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Dahmash, vice-president of Gaca.

The rules also account for unusual travel situations, such as charter flights for the Haj and Umrah. When a flight is delayed for more than two hours, the regulation gives passengers the option to request that their contract with the airline be terminated.

The laws are a crucial element in supporting the Saudi aviation sector's expansion targets, which include connecting the Kingdom to more than 250 international destinations by 2030 and tripling passenger counts to 330 million annually.

