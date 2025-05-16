Air India offers flight tickets starting at Just Rs 1,300; Here's how to avail it
Air India Express has announced a flash sale with flight tickets starting from Rs 1,300. This article provides complete details about the offer.
Air India Flight Ticket Offer
Are you a frequent Air India flyer? We have good news for you. Air India Express has announced a special flash sale with Express Lite fares starting from Rs 1,300. Let's delve into the details.
A fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged for 15 kg of baggage on domestic flights and Rs 1,300 for 20 kg of baggage on international flights. The Express Value fare in this sale starts from Rs 1,524. It can be booked through major booking channels. In addition, Air India's loyalty passengers will get a 25% discount on Express Biz fares and upgrades, hot meals, seat selection, priority service, and an additional 25% discount on baggage allowance. All these offers are available only through the website and app.