Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, a native of Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, was confirmed to be a passenger on the ill-fated flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

Pathanamthitta: Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, a native of Pathanamthitta, has been confirmed dead in the Ahmedabad plane crash. The District Collector announced the news. Renjitha, originally from Pullatt, Tiruvalla, was a nurse in London locally and had returned home to look at a permanent move. The tragedy struck while she was returning to London.

Renjitha left her home yesterday to travel back to her workplace in London. According to local activist Aneesh, airline officials contacted her relatives in Tiruvalla to confirm her presence on the flight.

Renjitha travelled from Tiruvalla to Chennai by train. From there, she flew to Ahmedabad, where she was scheduled to board the flight to London. Her name was on the passenger list. Aneesh, a resident in Tiruvalla, explained that Renjitha worked in London and had returned home after securing a government job. She had taken leave from her new job to resign from her position in London. She is survived by her mother and two children, studying in grades 10 and 7.

Her mother and young children are alone at home, deeply distressed by the news. Relatives and neighbors have gathered at their house, which is currently under construction. Locals are urging the government to expedite the process and provide clarity on Renjitha's situation.