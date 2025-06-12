The High Court has ordered the detention of another ship belonging to the MSC shipping company following the MSC Elsa 3 accident. The Cashew Export Promotion Council approached the court alleging a loss of ₹6 crore due to the incident.

Kochi: The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the owner of the sunken vessel Elsa 3, has suffered a legal setback. A Division Bench of the High Court has directed the Vizhinjam Port Authority to detain another MSC vessel, MSC MANASA F.

The directive came in response to a petition filed by the Cashew Export Promotion Council. The petition stated that MSC ELSA was supposed to reach Vizhinjam with cashew cargo on board. However, the vessel was damaged and the council approached the High Court alleging a loss of ₹6 crore due to the accident.

The court ordered the detention of the ship MSC MANASA F and ordered that the ship will be released upon presentation of a demand draft of ₹6 crore to the court. The High Court will reconsider the petition at 1:45 PM.

Case registered against MSC Elsa crew

The Fort Kochi Coastal Police have registered a case in connection with the MSC Elsa 3 container ship accident. The ship's owner has been named as the first accused, the vessel's captain as the second, and the crew as the third. The case has been filed on the grounds that the cargo ship was operated in a way that posed a threat to human life.

Earlier, the state government had taken the stance that there was no need to file a case in the ship accident off the coast of Kochi. The initial decision was not to file a case against MSC and that compensation was sufficient. The Chief Secretary's note regarding this decision stated that MSC has a good relationship with Vizhinjam port and that MSC needs a good reputation for its operations in Kerala.

The central government also agreed with Kerala's decision not to file a case in the incident. The central government's stance was also that the first priority was to take steps to obtain compensation. Initially, efforts were made to collect compensation for the fishermen and the cost of preventing pollution from the company.

Of the 61 containers that fell into the sea, 51 have already been brought ashore. None of the containers that fell into the sea contained hazardous materials. The Director General of Shipping had also clarified that there is no oil pollution on the shore.