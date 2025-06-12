Ahmedabad plane crash, which involved Flight AI171 carrying 242 people, led to a temporary shutdown of all flight services as rescue and emergency teams worked at the site.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed normal operations, hours after a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday.

“Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 16:05 IST onwards. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care,” MoCA_GoI posted on X.

The tragic crash, which involved Flight AI171 carrying 242 people, led to a temporary shutdown of all flight services as rescue and emergency teams worked at the site. "Flight operations have now resumed," the ministry said in an official statement.

Authorities had earlier sealed roads leading to the airport and suspended services to ensure swift rescue operations. Investigation into the crash is ongoing, with multiple agencies involved.

“Ahmedabad Airport is now operational with limited flight operations. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight schedules,” Ahmedabad Airport posted on X.

‘With profound sorrow…’: Air India confirms crash

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran confirmed with "profound sorrow" that Air India Flight 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident.

In a statement issued by the airline, Chandrasekaran expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the incident.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.

He further added that the airline's immediate focus is on extending full support to those impacted by the tragedy.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," Chandrasekaran stated.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team have been set up for families seeking information," the statement read.

