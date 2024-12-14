Kerala to push for waiver as Centre demands Rs 132.62 crore for IAF's airlift rescue operations

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is set to once again urge the Union government to waive the costs incurred for airlifting rescue operations during disasters, including the 2019 floods and the Wayanad landslide. The state government views the central government's demand for immediate repayment as discriminatory and is planning to address the issue through political channels.

Also Read: Kerala: 12 students injured as school bus loses control and crashes into tree in Thiruvananthapuram



The central government recently sent a letter to Kerala’s Chief Secretary, demanding Rs 132.62 crore for airlift operations carried out during the 2019 floods and the Wayanad landslide. This includes Rs 69.65 crore for Wayanad alone, with costs from August 30 alone amounting to Rs 8.91 crore. The Air Force provided these airlifting services during the two events, and the Centre is now insisting on reimbursement. Asianet News has received a copy of the letter from Air Vice Marshall demanding immediate repayment of the funds.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has criticized the central government’s actions as inappropriate and discriminatory. He emphasized that while states are generally expected to bear some costs during disasters, the Centre should also provide equal funds. He said it is better for the Centre to bear the costs of central agencies’ services during such incidents. Moreover, he pointed out that Kerala’s State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is already committed to various urgent needs, and demanding repayment would lead to a significant financial crisis.

“It is impractical for Kerala to pay this amount from the SDRF, especially when the fund is already stretched. The Centre should provide equivalent funding instead of placing this burden on us”, Rajan added.

The state government has indicated that if the central government does not relent on its demand, it will resort to paying the amount from the SDRF, though this would have severe financial consequences. However, officials maintain that they will first make a political push for the waiver, emphasizing the unfairness of the demand.



This demand has intensified the ongoing debate between the central and state governments over financial support for disaster relief, particularly in the context of rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad. Kerala has previously raised concerns about not receiving adequate funds for rehabilitation efforts following the landslide, compounding frustrations over the central government’s financial demands.



Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 684 December 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Latest Videos