The husband of the woman who accused lawyer P.G. Manu of rape has been arrested in connection with Manu’s subsequent suicide. Police suspect he recorded and circulated a video of Manu apologizing, which allegedly caused Manu severe distress.

Kochi: The husband of the woman who had filed a rape complaint against High Court lawyer P.G. Manu has been taken into police custody in connection with Manu’s suicide. The arrest was made by the Kollam West Police, who located the accused hiding in Piravom, Ernakulam.

Authorities suspect that the man may have played a role in instigating P.G. Manu’s suicide. According to police, he is believed to have recorded the video of Manu that later went viral on social media. The video shows Manu apologizing to the woman's family at their home, an incident that reportedly caused him severe emotional distress.

P.G. Manu, a former government pleader, was out on bail with strict conditions in a rape case filed by a woman who had approached him for legal assistance. While on bail, he also faced fresh allegations of sexual harassment from another woman.

The circulating video of Manu apologizing to the complainant’s family is under detailed scrutiny by the Kollam West Police. Legal experts believe the release of the video may have contributed significantly to his deteriorating mental health.

Advocate B.A. Aloor, a close associate of Manu, told Asianet News that Manu was mentally shattered after the video was released. Fearing a possible return to jail, he reportedly became increasingly distressed. Aloor stated that legal action would be pursued against those who filmed and circulated the video and assured that Manu's family would receive full legal support.