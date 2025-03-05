Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions

Four districts in Kerala—Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki—have been placed under Orange Alert due to dangerously high UV radiation levels recorded in the past 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram: Over the past 24 hours, four districts in Kerala have recorded high levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts were placed under an Orange Alert due to elevated UV index readings.

According to the UV index data:

1. Kottarakkara (Kollam): 9

2. Konni (Pathanamthitta): 8

3. Chengannur (Alappuzha): 8

4. Munnar (Idukki): 8

An Orange Alert indicates a high UV exposure risk, requiring the public to take necessary precautions. A Red Alert is issued when the UV index crosses 11.

Meanwhile, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode recorded moderate UV levels (6-7), prompting a Yellow Alert. In contrast, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod reported lower UV levels (5 or below).

High UV levels are typically observed in hot regions and elevated areas. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation can cause heat-related illnesses, skin diseases, eye disorders, and other health complications. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised the public to adopt safety measures and limit direct sun exposure.

The highest levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation are typically recorded between 10 AM and 3 PM. During this time, prolonged direct exposure to sunlight should be avoided as much as possible.

People engaged in outdoor professions such as construction workers, fishermen (both coastal and inland), boat operators, bikers, tourists, individuals with skin or eye conditions, cancer patients, and those with weakened immune systems are advised to take extra precautions.

Protective Measures:

1. Use hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses when stepping outside.

2. Wear lightweight, full-body cotton clothing to minimize exposure.

3. Take frequent breaks in shaded areas while traveling or working outdoors.

4. High UV levels are commonly observed in high-altitude regions and tropical areas. Even on clear, cloudless days, UV radiation can be intense. Additionally, surfaces like water bodies, sand, and reflective materials can further increase UV exposure by reflecting radiation.

Latest Videos