Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions

Four districts in Kerala—Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki—have been placed under Orange Alert due to dangerously high UV radiation levels recorded in the past 24 hours. 
 

Kerala: High ultraviolet radiation recorded in four districts; public urged to take precautions anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Over the past 24 hours, four districts in Kerala have recorded high levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts were placed under an Orange Alert due to elevated UV index readings.

According to the UV index data:

1. Kottarakkara (Kollam): 9
2. Konni (Pathanamthitta): 8
3. Chengannur (Alappuzha): 8
4. Munnar (Idukki): 8

An Orange Alert indicates a high UV exposure risk, requiring the public to take necessary precautions. A Red Alert is issued when the UV index crosses 11.

Meanwhile, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode recorded moderate UV levels (6-7), prompting a Yellow Alert. In contrast, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod reported lower UV levels (5 or below).

High UV levels are typically observed in hot regions and elevated areas. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation can cause heat-related illnesses, skin diseases, eye disorders, and other health complications. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised the public to adopt safety measures and limit direct sun exposure.

The highest levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation are typically recorded between 10 AM and 3 PM. During this time, prolonged direct exposure to sunlight should be avoided as much as possible.

People engaged in outdoor professions such as construction workers, fishermen (both coastal and inland), boat operators, bikers, tourists, individuals with skin or eye conditions, cancer patients, and those with weakened immune systems are advised to take extra precautions.

Protective Measures:

1. Use hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses when stepping outside.
2. Wear lightweight, full-body cotton clothing to minimize exposure.
3. Take frequent breaks in shaded areas while traveling or working outdoors.
4. High UV levels are commonly observed in high-altitude regions and tropical areas. Even on clear, cloudless days, UV radiation can be intense. Additionally, surfaces like water bodies, sand, and reflective materials can further increase UV exposure by reflecting radiation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Crime Branch arrests school peon in Malappuram for Christmas exam paper leak anr

Kerala Crime Branch arrests school peon in Malappuram for Christmas exam paper leak

Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state anr

Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state

Violent incidents on rise in Kerala as Class 9 student suffers broken leg after being attacked by seniors dmn

Violent incidents on rise in Kerala as Class 9 student suffers broken leg after being attacked by seniors

Kerala: KSRTC salary crisis nears end, Minister Ganesh Kumar assures payment on 1st of every month dmn

Kerala: KSRTC salary crisis nears end, Minister Ganesh Kumar assures payment on 1st of every month

Kerala: LoP VD Satheesan slams LDF govt over 'negative attitude' towards ASHA workers' protest dmn

Kerala: LoP VD Satheesan slams LDF govt over 'negative attitude' towards ASHA workers' protest

Recent Stories

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness' dmn

Trump urges Congress to ban and criminalize child sex changes, vows to end 'wokeness'

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Empowering Women: UP Govt to provide scooty for students and set up hostels for working women

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US dmn

Trump thanks Pakistan for help in arrest and extradition of wanted terrorist to US

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India iwh

Career Guide: 5 best universities to study Quantum Mechanics in India

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration NTI

Holi 2025: Affordable home decor ideas for colorful celebration

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon