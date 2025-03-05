Kerala Crime Branch arrests school peon in Malappuram for Christmas exam paper leak

Kerala: The Crime Branch has arrested Abdul Nasar, a peon at an unaided school in Malappuram, in connection with the Christmas exam question paper leak.
 

Kerala Crime Branch arrests school peon in Malappuram for Christmas exam paper leak anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Malappuram: The Crime Branch has made a crucial breakthrough in the Christmas exam question paper leak case. Authorities have arrested Abdul Nasar, a peon at an unaided school in Malappuram, for allegedly leaking the question paper to MS Solutions, an educational institution.

According to the Crime Branch's findings, Abdul Nasar provided the leaked question paper to Fahad, a teacher at MS Solutions. Investigators revealed that Fahad previously worked at the same school where Abdul Nasar is currently employed. It is suspected that their past association played a role in the question paper leak.

The Crime Branch had earlier frozen two bank accounts linked to the CEO and founder of MS Solutions and prime suspect, Shuhaib, who has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offenses including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and conspiracy. According to CB sources, evidence includes records of suspicious financial transactions.

A special five-member Crime Branch team, led by Superintendent of Police K.K. Moideenkutty, launched the probe following a complaint from the Director General of Education to the State Police Chief. The complaint alleged that SSLC English and Plus One Mathematics exam question papers had been leaked on YouTube ahead of the Christmas exams.

Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty confirms Christmas exam question paper leak, promises strict action

