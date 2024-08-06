ABC Cargo offers free transportation of goods, employment to 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

ABC Cargo has expressed their willingness to provide jobs to around 100 people from landslide-hit areas in Wayanad. They will also provide free transportation to essential goods sent from UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Emirati sisters, who are popular on social media for speaking Malayalam have also come forward to support Wayanad. Noora and Mariam, who have become viral stars on social media, have contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Wayanad. The amount of their contribution has not been disclosed. The sisters have a large following in Kerala and their reels in Malayalam have gained a lot of popularity. Recently, they had also dubbed for the main characters in the Malayalam movie 'Turbo' in Arabic.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the devastating Mundakkai landslide has risen to 406, with 180 of the recovered bodies being remains found in the mud and Chaliyar River. However, official death toll stands at 222. Also, 180 individuals are still missing.

The rescue efforts and relief operations are still underway in Wayanad, where the Kerala government has decided to roll out a comprehensive rehabilitation program for the victims. The plan includes acquiring land, building new homes, and establishing necessary infrastructure to support the affected communities.

The authorities plan to transport the bodies via air on discovering deceased individuals in the affected regions. According to official data, approximately 180 persons remain unaccounted for in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the media that a comprehensive list of missing individuals will be compiled with assistance from local authorities and ASHA workers. A total of 1,174 personnel from various forces, along with 913 volunteers and local residents, participated in the search operation across six zones in the landslide-affected areas.

