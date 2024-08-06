Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple yellow zone, 1 dead, several rescued (WATCH)

Rescue operations were swiftly called in by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, health department officials, and dog squads. Among the eight individuals trapped was a police constable.

Two houses in the Yellow Zone of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area, specifically on the route to entrance gate 4A via Silko Gali, early on Tuesday (August 6) collapsed, trapping several people under the debris. The incident took place in Khoa Gali, part of the Chowk police station area.

Rescue operations were swiftly called in by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, health department officials, and dog squads. Among the eight individuals trapped was a police constable. The NDRF team successfully rescued three people alive, with the severely injured constable being taken to Kabir Chaura Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

Speaking to reporters, Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner of Varanasi Division said, "Two houses collapsed here in which nine people were trapped. Two of them came out on their own, and seven others were rescued. One woman has lost her life, and the remaining are under treatment. The rescue operation is almost over."

"Our next priority is to clear the debris and restore the supply of water and electricity in the houses. The upper floor of the house collapsed, trapping the people on those floors," Sharma added.

Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

Mohit Agarwal, Police Commissioner of Varanasi, also commented on the situation: "The rescue operation is about to finish now. Nine people in the family were trapped here; all of them were taken out and sent to a hospital. A woman constable on duty here has been injured and sent to BHU Trauma Centre, where she is out of danger. A woman admitted to Kabir Chaura Hospital has been declared dead. Our priority is to carry out rescue operations and help the injured."

Latest Videos