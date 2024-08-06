Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple yellow zone, 1 dead, several rescued (WATCH)

    Rescue operations were swiftly called in by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, health department officials, and dog squads. Among the eight individuals trapped was a police constable.

    Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple yellow zone, 1 dead, several rescued (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    Two houses in the Yellow Zone of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area, specifically on the route to entrance gate 4A via Silko Gali, early on Tuesday (August 6) collapsed, trapping several people under the debris. The incident took place in Khoa Gali, part of the Chowk police station area.

    Rescue operations were swiftly called in by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police personnel, health department officials, and dog squads. Among the eight individuals trapped was a police constable. The NDRF team successfully rescued three people alive, with the severely injured constable being taken to Kabir Chaura Divisional Hospital for treatment.

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    Speaking to reporters, Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner of Varanasi Division said, "Two houses collapsed here in which nine people were trapped. Two of them came out on their own, and seven others were rescued. One woman has lost her life, and the remaining are under treatment. The rescue operation is almost over."

    "Our next priority is to clear the debris and restore the supply of water and electricity in the houses. The upper floor of the house collapsed, trapping the people on those floors," Sharma added.

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Mohit Agarwal, Police Commissioner of Varanasi, also commented on the situation: "The rescue operation is about to finish now. Nine people in the family were trapped here; all of them were taken out and sent to a hospital. A woman constable on duty here has been injured and sent to BHU Trauma Centre, where she is out of danger. A woman admitted to Kabir Chaura Hospital has been declared dead. Our priority is to carry out rescue operations and help the injured."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today AJR

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal gcw

    Amid Bangladesh unrest, BSF reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Mass burial held in Wayanad for unidentified victims of landslide

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations check details gcw

    Bangladesh unrest: India suspends all train services between the two nations

    Recent Stories

    Neeraj Chopra: Know net worth, assets, car collection of ace athlete ATG

    Neeraj Chopra: Know net worth, assets, car collection of ace athlete

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today AJR

    Weather alert: IMD issues orange alert in THESE states, Delhi to receive heavy rainfall today

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 6: Check price of 22k, 24k and 18k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 6: Check price of 22k, 24k and 18k

    Bangladesh President frees Khaleda Zia after Sheikh Hasina steps down; check details AJR

    Bangladesh President frees Khaleda Zia after Sheikh Hasina steps down; check details

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon