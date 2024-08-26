21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured

A 21-year-old Malayali youth, Benjamin, died in a car accident in Bonogin, Australia, on Wednesday morning. He was driving with four friends when the car overturned. Benjamin, son of Dr. Agnu Alexander, died at the scene, while his friends were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Benjamin was the son of Dr. Agnu Alexander, a doctor at Robina Hospital in Gold Coast. He was traveling with four friends when the accident happened. Unfortunately, Benjamin succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while his friends were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. The Malayali community in Australia has been left shocked and saddened by the news of Benjamin's untimely demise.

Recent mishap in Australia claimed life of two Malayalis

In June, a Kerala woman and another person, holidaying with their family and friends in Australia, drowned at Kurnell Beach. The deceased woman was identified as Marva Hashim (33), a native of Kannur's Edakkad, and Neersha Harris (38) from Kozhikode.

Marva was an employee of the Australian government. They were seated on the beach rocks when the tragedy unfolded. According to the relatives of the deceased, they were hit by waves, causing three of them to lose balance and fall into the sea. Two were swept away, while Roshna, Shani's sister, was fortunately rescued.

During the rescue operation, the two were found unconscious in the sea and was rushed to the hospital, but attempts to save their lives proved in vain.



As per the police, this area, known as the 'Black Spot', has witnessed numerous accidents and fatalities.

