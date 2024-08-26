Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured

    A 21-year-old Malayali youth, Benjamin, died in a car accident in Bonogin, Australia, on Wednesday morning. He was driving with four friends when the car overturned. Benjamin, son of Dr. Agnu Alexander, died at the scene, while his friends were hospitalized with serious injuries.

    21-year-old Malayali youth dies in car accident in Australia, four injured dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 5:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Brisbane: A tragic car accident in Bonogin, Australia, has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Malayali youth, Benjamin, who is a native of Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the car Benjamin was driving overturned.

    Also Read: Pakistan: 39 killed in 'coordinated' Balochistan attacks, BLA claims responsibility for 'barbaric' acts

    Benjamin was the son of Dr. Agnu Alexander, a doctor at Robina Hospital in Gold Coast. He was traveling with four friends when the accident happened. Unfortunately, Benjamin succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while his friends were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

    The police are investigating the cause of the accident. The Malayali community in Australia has been left shocked and saddened by the news of Benjamin's untimely demise.

    Recent mishap in Australia claimed life of two Malayalis
    In June, a Kerala woman and another person, holidaying with their family and friends in Australia, drowned at Kurnell Beach. The deceased woman was identified as Marva Hashim (33), a native of Kannur's Edakkad, and Neersha Harris (38) from Kozhikode.

    Marva was an employee of the Australian government. They were seated on the beach rocks when the tragedy unfolded. According to the relatives of the deceased, they were hit by waves, causing three of them to lose balance and fall into the sea. Two were swept away, while Roshna, Shani's sister, was fortunately rescued.

    During the rescue operation, the two were found unconscious in the sea and was rushed to the hospital, but attempts to save their lives proved in vain.

    As per the police, this area, known as the 'Black Spot', has witnessed numerous accidents and fatalities.

    Also Read: Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie dmn

    Hema Committee report fallout: Junior artist accuses Baburaj of sexual assault after promising role in movie

    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged anr

    Kerala: Luxury cars crash at Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 injured, cars worth crores damaged

    Did Saudi bar actor's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor Talib Al Balushi clears air on rumours dmn

    Did Saudi bar Talib Al Balushi's entry for villain role in "Aadujeevitham"? Actor clears air on rumours

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations dmn

    Fresh row erupts as actor Mukesh remains in film policy committee despite sexual misconduct allegations

    'Will live forever with Allah': Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's poster in Kerala sparks outrage; see pics anr

    'Will live forever with Allah': Slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's poster in Kerala sparks outrage; see pics

    Recent Stories

    We hate SpaceX Boeing staff's 'morale in toilet' after NASA turns to Elon Musk's firm for astronaut rescue snt

    'We hate SpaceX': Boeing staff's 'morale in toilet' after NASA turns to Elon Musk's firm for astronaut rescue

    Fried Tarantula to Bat paste: 10 weirdest foods around the world vkp

    Fried Tarantula to Bat paste: 10 weirdest foods around the world

    Polaris mission explained: Deep dive into SapceX's groundbreaking commercial spacewalk shk

    Polaris mission explained: Deep dive into SapceX's groundbreaking commercial spacewalk

    Pakistan 39 dead in 'coordinated' attacks in Balochistan; BLA claims responsibility for barbaric acts snt

    Pakistan: 39 killed in 'coordinated' Balochistan attacks, BLA claims responsibility for 'barbaric' acts

    Samantha to Kiara Advani-7 actresses in OTT's bold roles gcw

    Samantha to Kiara Advani-7 actresses in OTT's bold roles

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon