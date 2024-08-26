Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky

    Russia launched a massive offensive on Ukraine, hitting 15 regions, killing at least 3, and wounding 13. Over 100 missiles and 100 drones were used, causing widespread power outages and water disruptions. 

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky dmn
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    In a devastating missile attack on Ukraine on Monday (Aug 26), Russia hit 15 regions across the country and leaving at least three people dead and 13 wounded. The attack, which used drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic ballistic Kinzhal missiles, caused widespread power outages and disruptions to water supplies.

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had carried out strikes on the country using more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones.

    "It was one of the largest strikes -- a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred 'shaheds'," Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram.

    Explosions were reported in multiple regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Rivne. In Kyiv, power and water supplies were disrupted, while in Sumy, 194 settlements experienced a full power blackout, and 19 others had a partial blackout.

    Ukraine's private energy company, DTEK, implemented emergency blackouts to stabilize the power grid, while Ukrainian officials opened "points of invincibility" – shelters where people can charge their devices and get refreshments during energy blackouts.

    Neighbouring Poland activated its and NATO's air defenses in the eastern part of the country, while Ukraine launched its own powerful offensive in the Russian region of Kursk, reportedly injuring four people during an overnight and Monday morning drone attack in the Saratov region.

    Ukraine calls for long-range weapons

    Ukraine has renewed its appeals to allies to provide long-range weapons to effectively hit Russian territory and stop the "barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities." Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the need to destroy the launch sites of Russian missiles and expressed confidence in the support of Ukraine's allies.

    Recent diplomatic efforts

    The exchange of fire comes days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv, where he offered to help bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Modi discussed a potential "peace formula" with Ukrainian leaders, prioritizing territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

