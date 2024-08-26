Pakistan: 39 killed in 'coordinated' Balochistan attacks, BLA claims responsibility for 'barbaric' acts

In a series of coordinated assaults across the troubled southwestern region of Pakistan, terrorists killed at least 39 people on Monday, marking one of the deadliest days in recent memory for Balochistan province.

In a series of coordinated assaults across the troubled southwestern region of Pakistan, terrorists killed at least 39 people on Monday, marking one of the deadliest days in recent memory for Balochistan province. The attacks, which targeted civilians and security forces, have sent shockwaves through the region.

The most brutal of these incidents occurred in the Musakhail district, where armed assailants intercepted several vehicles, including buses, trucks, and cars. After forcibly removing passengers, the gunmen checked their identities and then opened fire, killing 23 people on the spot. The attackers set fire to at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

In another deadly attack, gunmen struck in the Qalat district of Balochistan, claiming the lives of 10 more people. Among the victims were both police officers and civilians who happened to be passing by when the violence erupted.

The violence didn't stop there. In a separate incident, militants targeted a rail line between Pakistan and Iran, damaging a railway bridge that connects Quetta to the rest of the country. Police discovered six bodies near the site of the attack, though the identities of the deceased have yet to be confirmed.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for these attacks. The group had earlier warned civilians to avoid highways as they launched assaults on security forces across the province.

In the town of Noshki, gunmen also attacked two Levies check posts at Gallingur, setting one on fire. The attackers seized weapons and communication devices before blowing up the railway track with explosives at two locations.

Balochistan's provincial government spokesman, Shahid Rind, confirmed the death toll, stating, "We have confirmed 39 people killed in several coordinated attacks carried out by the BLA terrorists."

The attacks have drawn widespread condemnation, including from Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who described the violence as "barbaric" and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The violence comes just months after a similar attack in April, in which 11 laborers were abducted from a bus and killed in Naushki city, also in Balochistan. The recent wave of attacks underscores the ongoing instability and security challenges in the region.

