Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan: 39 killed in 'coordinated' Balochistan attacks, BLA claims responsibility for 'barbaric' acts

    In a series of coordinated assaults across the troubled southwestern region of Pakistan, terrorists killed at least 39 people on Monday, marking one of the deadliest days in recent memory for Balochistan province.

    Pakistan 39 dead in 'coordinated' attacks in Balochistan; BLA claims responsibility for barbaric acts snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    In a series of coordinated assaults across the troubled southwestern region of Pakistan, terrorists killed at least 39 people on Monday, marking one of the deadliest days in recent memory for Balochistan province. The attacks, which targeted civilians and security forces, have sent shockwaves through the region.

    The most brutal of these incidents occurred in the Musakhail district, where armed assailants intercepted several vehicles, including buses, trucks, and cars. After forcibly removing passengers, the gunmen checked their identities and then opened fire, killing 23 people on the spot. The attackers set fire to at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

    In another deadly attack, gunmen struck in the Qalat district of Balochistan, claiming the lives of 10 more people. Among the victims were both police officers and civilians who happened to be passing by when the violence erupted.

    The violence didn't stop there. In a separate incident, militants targeted a rail line between Pakistan and Iran, damaging a railway bridge that connects Quetta to the rest of the country. Police discovered six bodies near the site of the attack, though the identities of the deceased have yet to be confirmed.

    The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for these attacks. The group had earlier warned civilians to avoid highways as they launched assaults on security forces across the province.

    In the town of Noshki, gunmen also attacked two Levies check posts at Gallingur, setting one on fire. The attackers seized weapons and communication devices before blowing up the railway track with explosives at two locations.

    Balochistan's provincial government spokesman, Shahid Rind, confirmed the death toll, stating, "We have confirmed 39 people killed in several coordinated attacks carried out by the BLA terrorists."

    The attacks have drawn widespread condemnation, including from Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who described the violence as "barbaric" and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

    The violence comes just months after a similar attack in April, in which 11 laborers were abducted from a bus and killed in Naushki city, also in Balochistan. The recent wave of attacks underscores the ongoing instability and security challenges in the region.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky dmn

    Russia launched one of largest strikes on Ukraine with over 100 missiles, drones: Zelensky

    China woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 70 lakh cash for 2 hours, then leaves. Here's what happened shk

    China woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 70 lakh cash for 2 hours, then leaves. Here's what happened

    Uber fined $324 million in Netherlands for GDPR violations over data transfer to United States snt

    Uber fined $324 million in Netherlands for GDPR violations over data transfer to United States

    Only 5 devotees came Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH) snt

    'Only 5 devotees came': Bangladesh ISKCON director reveals no Janmashtami celebrations for 1st time (WATCH)

    We are fighting organized gang Hungary PM Viktor Orban exposes 'Empire of George Soros', viral video sparks outburst snt

    'We're fighting organized gang': Hungary PM exposes 'Empire of George Soros', viral video sparks outburst

    Recent Stories

    Samantha to Kiara Advani-7 actresses in OTT's bold roles gcw

    Samantha to Kiara Advani-7 actresses in OTT's bold roles

    Manju Warrier to Parvathy to Bhavana-7 popular Malayalam actress RBA

    Manju Warrier to Parvathy to Bhavana-7 popular Malayalam actress

    Pakistan Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here snt

    Pakistan, Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here

    J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's candidate list sparks protest outside party headquarters [WATCH] anr

    J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's candidate list sparks protest outside party headquarters [WATCH]

    Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise vkp

    Actor Darshan's VIP jail treatment? Allegations of Biryani supply and special privileges arise

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon