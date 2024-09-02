Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada

    Actress and Hema Committee member Sarada questioned the need to discuss the Hema Committee report, suggesting that the focus should shift to the disaster in Wayanad. She admitted to not recalling the details of the report or the evidence collected years ago and recommended that Justice Hema address the report.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Actress and Hema Committee member Sarada questioned the relevance of discussing the Hema Committee report, suggesting that attention should instead be directed toward the disaster-hit Wayanad. Speaking to Asianet News, Sharada mentioned that she doesn’t recall the specific details of the report.

    Kerala: Cops search AMMA office in Kochi amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Sarada mentioned that she cannot recall the evidence gathering or the specifics she wrote in the report from five or six years ago. She suggested that Justice Hema should address the report instead. Sarada also chose not to comment on the controversial statements attributed to her in the report.

    In response to the demand from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the organization formed after the actress assault case, the government established a committee on November 16, 2017, with Justice Hema as the chairperson. 

    Meanwhile, veteran actress Sheela encouraged artists to bravely share their personal experiences. While she has not encountered harassment herself, she noted that she has heard women on set discussing their unfortunate experiences. She also expressed pride in the WCC for their efforts in supporting women in the film industry and praised the government for establishing the Hema Committee, which provided a platform for women to speak out.

    'There are no power groups....' Mammootty opens up about Justice Hema Committee report

