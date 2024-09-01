Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There are no power groups....' Mammootty opens up about Justice Hema Committee report

    'There are no power groups....' Mammootty opens up about Justice Hema Committee report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Kochi: Megastar Mammootty finally addressed the Justice Hema Committee report that has significantly impacted the Malayalam film industry, and echoed his colleague Mohanlal's support for the report. In a Facebook post on Sunday (Sep 1), Mammootty refuted the notion of a power group within the industry, declaring, "There is no power group in cinema," and emphasizing that such a coalition cannot persist in this field.

    Mammootty justified his silence by explaining that, as a responsible member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), he believed it was important to wait for an official response before making any comments. This cautious approach, he noted, is why he took so long to speak out.

    He also noted that cinema is not exempt from the societal issues and vices that affect other areas. Every minor and major issue within the industry has a substantial impact, given that it is always under public scrutiny.

    "We wholeheartedly welcome and support the recommendations and solutions outlined in that report. It is high time that all associations in the film industry join hands without distinction to implement them. The police investigation is proceeding vigorously on the complaints that have been raised. The full version of the Justice Hema Committee report is before the court. Let the police investigate honestly. Let the court decide the punishments," he said. 

    "There are no 'power groups' in cinema, nor should such entities exist within the industry. I urge that the practical recommendations from the Justice Hema Committee be put into action, and if any legal barriers arise, appropriate legislation should be enacted. Ultimately, we must ensure that cinema continues to flourish" Mammootty added.

