Kerala: Cops search AMMA office in Kochi amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

The Special Investigation Team conducted a raid at the AMMA office in Kochi to verify documents related to member registration and executive committee elections. The Ernakulam North police filed charges against Edavela Babu, former general secretary of AMMA, under IPC sections 354 and 376.

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate recent #MeToo allegations in the film industry conducted a raid at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) office in Kochi on Sunday (Sep 1). The search was led by officers looking into the sexual harassment and rape charges against actor Edavela Babu.

The police scrutinised and verified the documents related to member registration and the executive committee elections of the actors' union. This marked the second time that a search was carried out at the AMMA office.

The Ernakulam North police have charged Edavela Babu, the former general secretary of AMMA, under IPC sections 354 and 376, based on a complaint by a female actor in Kochi. The complainant alleges that Babu sexually assaulted her after offering her membership in the actors' association.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Wadakkanchery police filed a new case of sexual abuse against actor-politician Mukesh following a complaint from a female colleague from Aluva, Ernakulam. The complaint alleges that the incident occurred in a hotel room in Wadakkanchery in 2011 during the production of the Malayalam film Naatakame Ulakam. According to the woman, Mukesh attempted to assault her physically and pushed her onto the bed. The police will issue a summons to the accused, and the case will be transferred to the Special Investigation Team.

The Maradu police in Kochi have also filed a non-bailable case against Mukesh based on a complaint from a female actor. She alleges that Mukesh entered her hotel room and behaved inappropriately with her.

