'The work they did was very important...' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi thanks people after UDF meeting in Kerala

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed gratitude to workers for their efforts during the elections after the United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting in Kerala. Speaking to ANI, she encouraged them to openly discuss their concerns with her.

'The work they did was very important...' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi thanks people after UDF meeting in Kerala anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Malappuram: After the United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting in Kerala, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the purpose was to thank the people who had worked hard during the elections. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka asserted that she has told workers to freely bring their problems to her for a discussion.

"The purpose of the meeting was to thank the people who had worked so hard during the elections. The work they did was very important. I also wanted to tell them to freely approach me and bring me their problems and issues so that we can discuss them," Priyanka said.

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (Feb 09) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, accusing it of "weakening" the Constitution and democracy.

The Wayanad MP was speaking at the United Democratic Front booth-level leadership meeting at Sullamussalam Science College here.

She told UDF workers that they are fighting to save the Constitution and the "very essence of India."

"The fight that we are fighting. The fight that all of you are fighting is not just a fight for our own politics or our own ideas. It is a fight for the Constitution of India, for the essence of India, for everything that makes our nation what it is to do," she said.

"So you're not just soldiers and warriors for the UDF. You are soldiers and warriors for the soul of India. It is through you that the people will understand the truth about what is going on in our country. Through you the people will understand we are fighting for their rights for them to be stronger and for our Constitution "she added.

Priyanka Gandhi won the by-polls from Wayanad held in November after Congress leader and her brother, Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat as he had also won from Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha elections.

Bomb letter threatening to blow up Ahmedabad airport found; police on high alert

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted anr

Half Price Scam in Kerala: Crime Branch takes over probe, accused admits funds exhausted

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody dmn

Kerala: Woman critical after drug-addicted son slits her throat in Kodungallur, accused in police custody

Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested anr

Kerala: Wild boar trapped in well, killed and cooked in Kozhikode; 5 youths arrested

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old Drishana in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport anr

Vadakara hit-and-run case: Accused behind accident that left 9-year-old in coma arrested at Coimbatore airport

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man Ananthu Krishna orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala anr

'Half-price scooters, laptops': How a 26-year-old man orchestrated a multi-crore scam in Kerala

Recent Stories

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style NTI

Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother ddr

Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon