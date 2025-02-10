Bomb letter threatening to blow up Ahmedabad airport found; police on high alert

A letter written by an unknown person was found on Monday at Sardar Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad threatening to blow up the airport.

A high alert was sounded after a threatening letter was found at Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, warning of an attack, officials said on Monday. The letter, written by an unidentified person, threatened to blow up the airport, said joint commissioner of police (JCP) Sharad Singha, reported news agency ANI.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi criticises Census delay in RS speech, says '14 crore people deprived of NFSA benefits' (WATCH)

Bomb squad are investigating and security has been tightened in and around the airport to ensure safety.

Also read: Noida schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Latest Videos