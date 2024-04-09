Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Kerala Story' a lie to defame Kerala; Don't fall into RSS trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on church screenings

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the film 'The Kerala Story' is a blatant lie about Kerala with a definite political intention and urged people not to fall into the trap of the RSS.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story' is a film with a definite political intention and should not fall into the trap of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Chief Minister's reaction came while Christian dioceses had started screening the film. The Chief Minister said that there would be a specific intention behind promoting the film with a political motive.

    Kerala: Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church screens 'The Kerala Story'

    The Chief Minister said, " The Kerala Story is a film that spreads blatant lies about Kerala. RSS has a definite agenda in the film. They may also have a deliberate purpose in promoting the film."

    "The RSS people have essentially replicated Hitler's ideology. Just as Jews faced persecution in Germany, Muslims and Christians are being targeted here. People mustn't succumb to the RSS's tactics," he said.

    The controversy erupted again after a while when Doordarshan decided to air 'The Kerala Story' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Then on Sunday (April 7), the Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church decided to screen the film for the students of classes 10 to 12 and asked them to discuss the film and write a review.

    KCYM said that the film exposes cheating in the name of love. It also questioned why the political parties are afraid of the movie.

    Now, the Thamarassery and Thalassery dioceses also have decided to show the controversial movie. The Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) will screen the film at various venues in the state. Thalassery KCYM will screen the film at 208 parishes.

    Kerala: 'Love Jihad still exists...' Idukki diocese defends screening of 'The Kerala Story'
     

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
