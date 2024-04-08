Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church screens 'The Kerala Story'

    The Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church screened the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' on Sunday (April 7) as part of church's catechism classes.

    Kerala: Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Church screens 'The Kerala Story' for catechism students anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Idukki:  The controversial film "The Kerala Story" was screened on Sunday for the younger members of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in the Idukki diocese. Students in classes 10 to 12 watched the film. The screening was a component of the church's catechism training. The students were tasked with watching the movie and providing a review following group discussions. Additionally, the educational authorities distributed a book on the subject among the students.

    According to Fr Jins Karakkat, Chairman of the Idukki Diocese Media Commission, the film was screened to educate the dangers behind love affairs and marriage. 

    Despite criticisms from the ruling party and Opposition, Doordarshan aired 'The Kerala Story' on April 5. Both the CPM and the Congress in Kerala filed individual complaints with the Election Commission of India regarding Doordarshan's choice to broadcast the contentious movie. They claimed it had the potential to polarize society along religious lines and urged the election commission to intervene and halt its screening.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the decision of Doordarshan to air 'The Kerala Story' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This controversial movie, Vijayan argued, had the potential to exacerbate communal tensions in the state. He urged Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, to retract its decision, cautioning against becoming a mouthpiece for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

    The BJP asserted that the movie's theme was grounded in reality and questioned why the Left and the Congress were opposing it.
     

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Polling duty officials to receive postal voting forms from today rkn

    Kerala: Polling duty officials to receive postal voting forms from today

    Kerala: 7-year-old dies after mother sets her on fire in Karunagapally rkn

    Kerala: 7-year-old dies after mother sets her on fire in Karunagapally

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-764 April 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram? rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will CPI(M)'s V Wasif increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures anr

    Kerala: Road accident deaths declined drastically after AI camera installation; MVD shares figures

    Recent Stories

    Kuttu Ki Puri to Vrat Wale Aloo: 5 quick and easy Navratri fasting dishes with recipes RKK

    Kuttu Ki Puri to Vrat Wale Aloo: 5 quick and easy Navratri fasting dishes with recipes

    Priyadarshans new docuseries explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on ATG

    Priyadarshan's new docu-series explores 500 years of Ram Temple history; set to air on Doordarshan; Read on

    Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    BREAKING: Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India' Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius! vkp

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to find nearest polling booth?

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon