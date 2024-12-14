"SDPI & Jamaat-e-Islami linked to 'MEC 7'": CPM, Sunni leaders raise concerns over fitness program in Malabar

Kozhikode: The fitness training initiative MEC 7, based in Malabar region, is at the center of controversy, with political and religious organizations expressing concerns about its origins and affiliations. The CPM and Sunni groups have raised serious allegations, claiming that MEC 7 is linked to political groups such as SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The CPM has alleged that SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami are behind the MEC 7 initiative, with suspicions of former Popular Front of India (PFI) members being active in WhatsApp groups associated with the collective. The Hindu Aikyavedi has gone a step further by demanding a central agency investigation into the fitness program due to its rapid growth and the controversy surrounding its connections.

Several Sunni leaders, particularly from Samastha, have publicly opposed MEC 7 and they have urged Sunni followers not to participate, claiming that Jamaat-e-Islami is the driving force behind the initiative. Despite these claims, SDPI state president CP A Latheef has added complexity to the matter by saying that a Muslim League (IUML) worker invited him to the program. Latheef also acknowledged having seen a video of PK Kunhalikutty engaging in the MEC 7 routine and expressed support for the fitness program, describing it as a healthy initiative. However, he strongly clarified that SDPI has no direct connection to MEC 7 and that members of various political parties are participating in it.

Responding to the growing controversy, the leadership of Mec 7 has denied all allegations of political affiliations. TPM Hashirali, the MEC 7 Chief Coordinator in Calicut, stated that neither Jamaat-e-Islami nor the Popular Front is associated with the fitness collective. According to Hashirali, MEC 7 is a 21-minute exercise program focused on health and wellness, with participants from all political and social groups. The initiative is being led by Captain Swalahuddin, a former military officer from Thurakkal in Malappuram.

