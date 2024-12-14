Kerala: IIT report reveals major flaws in Panayampadam road construction after accident claims four lives

An IIT report reveals serious flaws in road construction at Panayampadam, Palakkad, where four students died in an accident, highlighting inadequate safety measures and design flaws.

Palakkad: A recent IIT report has brought to light serious flaws in the road construction at Panayampadam, where a tragic accident claimed the lives of four students. According to the findings, the Stop Sight Distance (SSD) and Overtaking Sight Distance (OSD) on the Panayampadam stretch of the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway are significantly inadequate, making the area prone to frequent accidents. Asianet News has obtained the full IIT report, prepared by IIT Palakkad for the Motor Vehicles Department, which highlights these critical safety lapses.

The report identifies Panayampadam as a persistent accident hotspot due to several design flaws, including the road's lack of sufficient skid resistance, which increases the risk of vehicles slipping, especially during wet conditions. Although a grip treatment was implemented at the location six months ago, it has proven ineffective, as evidenced by the recent tragedy. The report emphasizes that measures such as speed reduction, overtaking prohibitions, and the installation of delineators could significantly improve safety but have not been executed.

Following the accident, local residents staged protests against the administration's failure to act on these recommendations and issues in road construction. The district administration has admitted its lapses in implementing the IIT report's proposed solutions. In light of these developments, a joint safety inspection will now be carried out with the participation of the police, Motor Vehicles Department, National Highway Authority, and Public Works Department.

