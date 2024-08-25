Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "None will be spared...": Min Veena George assures assistance for victims of sexual misconduct to file cases

    Following the resignations of AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Film Academy Chairman Ranjith on Sunday (Aug 25), Minister Veena George said that no one involved in the misconduct against women in film industry will be spared.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Veena George today (Aug 25) assured that no one involved in the misconduct against women in film industry will be spared, following the resignations of AMMA General Secretary Siddique and Film Academy Chairman Ranjith. She pledged support for victims, offering assistance to file cases and exploring legal options for proceeding without formal complaints. Additionally, she said the government will address the court regarding the removed pages from the Hema Committee report.

    Earlier today, Minister Saji Cherian stated that the government stands with the victim and not the perpetrator, emphasizing that the government has no obligation to protect anyone. He also accused the media of targeting the government. "I have three daughters, and I am someone who strongly opposes any move against women," the minister added.

    The minister's statement comes after he initially defended Ranjith, calling him one of India's most talented artists. He said that no case would be filed based on allegations alone, but if there was a complaint, a case would be initiated and that there would be no compromise against wrongdoers. The minister added that any decision would only be made after legal aspects are carefully considered. Saji Cherian also pointed out that a case cannot be filed based on statements made through the media and questioned whether Ranjith had denied the allegations. However, following mounting pressure and demands for Ranjith's resignation, Cherian clarified the government's stance.

    Sreelekha Mitra through 'Asianet News' alleged that Ranjith misbehaved when she came to act in the film "Paleri Manikyam" and that she was denied further opportunities in the film and other Malayalam projects after resisting his advances. She had complained about the incident to documentary director Joshi Joseph, but no further action was taken. Following this, she was neither contacted by the makers of 'Paleri Manikyam' nor did get calls to other movies in Malayalam. She stated that she stood up against his misbehavior, resulting in her being sidelined in the industry.

    Ranjith's eventual resignation came after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) took a stand that he should resign from his position.

