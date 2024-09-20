"No media interaction..": Pulsar Suni granted bail in Kerala actress assault case with strict conditions

Pulsar Suni, main accused in 2017 actress assault case, granted bail by Ernakulam Sessions Court with strict conditions. His release is expected soon, pending another bail application.

Kochi: The Ernakulam Sessions Court has granted bail to Pulsar Suni, the primary accused in the 2017 actress assault case, with strict conditions. Suni must not leave Ernakulam's jurisdiction, contact accused or witnesses, or use multiple SIM cards. He's also barred from speaking to the media, and police must ensure his safety. His release is expected soon, pending another bail application in a case for using a phone in jail. He's currently remanded in Ernakulam Sub Jail.

The Supreme Court's bail decision comes as the trial of the actress assault case nears conclusion. Previously, the High Court questioned Suni's financial sources for ten consecutive bail applications, imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 on Suni for repeatedly filing bail requests.



The case began unfolding on June 18, 2017, in the Ernakulam ACJM Court, involving revelations concerning a memory card used in the assault on the actress and insinuations pointing towards actor Dileep. The police submitted a charge sheet naming Suni Kumar as the first accused in the case at the Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate Court. Following this, Dileep was arrested in July.



The trial has faced significant delays due to Dileep's 57 petitions across various courts, with 25 granted and 11 rejected. In 2019, Dileep sought the memory card from the Supreme Court, causing further delays. In 2020, the actress and the government approached the High Court against a woman judge, resulting in a rare judicial procedure to extend the trial period. The court granted an additional six months to the trial court.



In January 2022, following revelations from Balachandran Kumar regarding Dileep’s involvement, a Crime Branch investigation was initiated, which also extended for several months. The prosecution team has changed three times since the charge sheet was filed. Many witnesses have changed their statements, but the investigation officer Baiju Paulose was cross-examined for 113 days by Dileep's lawyer.



The trial's duration remains uncertain, but the main accused has now been granted bail. The case has seen continuous twists and turns, and its outcome is eagerly awaited.

