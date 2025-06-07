Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: In a dramatic turn of events, Elon Musk has unleashed a wave of criticism aimed at US President Donald Trump, igniting a frenzy of speculation on social media. What began as a simple political rift has now morphed into a complex conspiracy theory known as “Dark MAGA,” alleging a secretive coup by Silicon Valley elites to replace Trump with a tech-chosen figurehead.

While Musk once appeared to back Trump, even donning a black ‘Dark MAGA’ cap — a darker variation of the red MAGA branding — his recent statements suggest a sharp U-turn. He has accused the president of deep connections to Jeffrey Epstein and called for Vice President JD Vance to take over the presidency.

The escalation has added fuel to a bizarre but growing theory that Musk was never a true Trump ally but part of a long-term plot to dismantle the presidency from within.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: What Is the ‘Dark MAGA’ Conspiracy?

According to believers of the theory — which lacks concrete evidence — a secret cabal of tech billionaires, dubbed the “PayPal Mafia,” are orchestrating a plan to transform the United States into a “corporate monarchy.” This shadow network reportedly includes Elon Musk, venture capitalist Peter Thiel, and other tech titans.

The ultimate goal, theorists say, is to replace American democracy with a CEO-style dictatorship where elections are obsolete, the federal workforce is gutted, and billionaire visionaries call the shots.

The conspiracy gained further traction following Trump’s announcement of JD Vance as his running mate. Despite earlier rumours of a preference for Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Vance — reportedly favoured by both Musk and Thiel — emerged as the surprise choice.

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump: JD Vance Defends US President

As Musk publicly turned on Trump, calling for his replacement, Vice President JD Vance leapt to the president’s defense. In a post on X, Vance wrote: "There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he's impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that's ridiculous."

He followed up with another post: "It's (maybe) the single biggest disconnect between fake media perception and reality."

Despite standing by Trump, conspiracy theorists claim Vance has been “groomed” by Musk and Thiel for years to ultimately take over.

Dark Roots: From Moldbug to Monarchy

At the heart of the Dark MAGA ideology is Curtis Yarvin, a former software engineer and self-proclaimed “Dark Elf” philosopher. Under his pen name Mencius Moldbug, Yarvin proposed dismantling democratic systems in favour of a technocratic dictatorship.

In a 2008 blog, he described democracy as “outdated software,” calling for a new system where billionaire CEOs lead a tightly controlled, ultra-efficient government.

Though once fringe, Yarvin’s ideas have allegedly found supporters in Musk, Thiel, and others like Marc Andreessen. Under Musk's leadership the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — slashed over 250,000 federal jobs — which is being seen by theorists as the embodiment of Yarvin’s vision.

Billionaire Power Play: Inauguration Sparks Rumours

Suspicion intensified on January 20, when Musk, alongside Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, attended Trump’s second inauguration. Conspiracy theorists saw the gathering as a signal: the tech elite had arrived in Washington to assert control.

The same day, the DOGE layoffs began — an eerie parallel to the ideological goals of Dark MAGA.

Trump-Musk Rift Deepens

The feud between Trump and Musk reached a boiling point this week over a controversial budget bill that Musk claims will “wipe out” savings from DOGE reforms. Trump, in turn, threatened to cancel billions in government contracts for Tesla and SpaceX.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” the president posted on Truth Social.

Musk retaliated swiftly: SpaceX would begin “decommissioning” its Dragon spacecraft, a vessel vital for NASA missions to the International Space Station.

Trump ally and former senior adviser Steve Bannon entered the fray, calling for drastic action against Musk. On his “War Room Live” broadcast, Bannon urged the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to seize control of SpaceX.

“He’s sabotaging the republic,” Bannon warned, demanding Trump “neutralize Musk before it’s too late.”

On Friday, Musk escalated his attacks, resharing a viral video from 1992 that shows Trump dancing at a nightclub with Jeffrey Epstein and several women. The clip was originally posted by user Natalie Danelishen and was reshared by Musk with a single emoji.

The reappearance of the Epstein connection has reenergized conspiracy theorists, who argue Musk is using carefully timed public disclosures to undermine Trump’s legitimacy.

According to The Daily Beast, some of Washington’s most influential institutions have been “briefed about Dark Enlightenment” and are reportedly taking the matter seriously, despite its speculative origins.

As both the Musk-Trump rivalry and the Dark MAGA theory continue to dominate online spaces, one thing is clear: in this new era of politics, the line between reality and conspiracy has never been thinner.