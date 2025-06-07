Los Angeles descended into chaos on Friday after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out a massive crackdown on undocumented immigrants, targeting multiple locations—including two Home Depot stores. This resulted in hundreds of protesters gathering on the streets, leading to a tense standoff between the police and protesters. A rally was organised by Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) on Los Angeles Street, which became a flashpoint of tensions.

More than 45 people were arrested, and the police resorted to smoke bombs, confrontations, and crowd control tactics to disperse the protesters. Videos of the protests showed heated exchanges between demonstrators and officers, with crowds chanting and attempting to block the ICE agents’ movements. Videos showed David Huerta, President of California's largest union SEIU, assaulted and arrested by the enforcement agencies.

US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation to ban entry of individuals from 12 nations - Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, citing national security and public safety threats. He had reiterated his commitment to "swift and unrelenting action" against illegal immigration, emphasizing the need to protect American communities from what he describes as a "foreign invasion."



How did it start?

The incident began when immigration enforcement agents arrested a minimum of 45 individuals without warrants at seven different sites, including two Home Depot locations, a fashion district establishment, and a doughnut shop. Protests erupted at a San Diego eatery and in Minneapolis where federal agents entered a Latino neighbourhood in tactical gear. Visuals showed a man whose immigration case was dismissed by a court in New York City being taken down by ICE officials.

In downtown LA, a business owner allegedly locked ICE agents inside the shop, trapping them and leading to a riot like situation. This prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to arrive. Eggs were thrown at the ICE agents and their vehicles. ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons defended the intensity of the crackdown and said that the officers are protecting people. “I’m not asking them to stop — I’m demanding that they stop,” he said, referring to politicians opposing the crackdown. San Diego councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera had referred to the incident as “state-sponsored terrorism”.

KTLA, a local news channel, showing agents outside a fashion district clothing store escorting detainees—whose hands were tied behind their backs—toward two large white vans parked nearby. Before placing the individuals into the vehicles, agents conducted body searches. The officers were seen wearing protective gear marked with FBI, ICE, and HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) insignia.

Escalating tensions between ICE and protesters

Clashes have intensified at multiple locations, with protesters demanding an end to aggressive enforcement actions and authorities responding with increased security measures. Overhead video captured by KABC-TV showed officers throwing something onto the roadway to clear the gathering, and escaping in military-style transport vehicles. Several similar videos have also went viral on social media.

The LAPD and LA County Sheriff's Department have taken a softer stand on the issue, stating that though they are aware of the raids, they will not check anyone’s immigration status. The sheriff’s department was quoted as saying, “We want people to know that when they call for help, we will respond and protect everyone, no matter their legal status.” Huerta, the union leader who was assaulted, issued a statement in hospital stating that hard-working people are being treated like criminals and urged everyone to stand together and resist the injustice.