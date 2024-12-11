'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Guruvayur Devaswom Board regarding a petition challenging the change in the Udayasthamana pooja timing at the Sri Krishna temple, Guruvayur on Ekadashi day.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Guruvayur Devaswom Board in response to a petition challenging the change in the Udayasthamana pooja timing at Sri Krishna temple on Ekadashi day. The petition was filed against the shift of the pooja, originally scheduled in the month of Vrischikam, to the month of Thulam. The Supreme Court has directed that the pooja schedule on the website be maintained as it was, emphasizing that traditions should continue unchanged. The court evaluated that the rituals should proceed as they have always been observed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to grant an urgent hearing for a petition challenging the Kerala High Court's dismissal of the plea against the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple administration's decision to not hold the traditional 'udayasthamana pooja' on Ekadasi day, which falls on December 11.

The petition, filed by the Chennas Illam Thampuran family, argued that the change in the pooja timing was a violation of tradition and the spiritual purpose of the ritual. The petition questioned the Board's decision to hold the Udayasthamana pooja on the Ekadashi day in the Thulam month, pointing out that the move would cause inconvenience to devotees, especially on the busy Ekadashi day. The Board defended the change, stating that the pooja is not a tradition but an offering.

However, the petitioner argued that changing the Udayasthama pooja would affect the temple's spiritual essence and is a violation of tradition. The petitioner emphasized that if the pooja timing is to be altered, an Ashtamangalyam (formal religious procedure) should be conducted to validate the change.

