An alarming data breach has been reported in Thiruvananthapuram after CCTV footage from government-run theaters surfaced on adult websites. The leaked visuals, believed to be from the Kairali, Sree, and Nila theaters, are under investigation by the Kerala Police Cyber Cell.

According to reports, the leaked footage shows moviegoers - including men and women - seated inside the theaters. The videos, which carry visible KSFDC (Kerala State Film Development Corporation) logos on the seats, have been circulated on paid adult websites and social media platforms such as Telegram and X.

Cyber Cell probe

KSFDC officials have confirmed the incident and announced that an internal inquiry is underway. Managing Director of KSFDC said that a formal police complaint will be filed once the internal probe is completed. Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell initiated an investigation based on information that the footage had been leaked online.

Investigators suspect that the leak could have originated through insider involvement or hacking. Police have termed the circulation of such sensitive footage, especially involving unsuspecting members of the public, as a very serious violation of privacy and data security.