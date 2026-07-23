A Bengaluru-based CEO, Amit Kumar Agarwal of NoBroker, went viral for his unique celebration of a successful quarter. He rode a new scooter through the office amidst cheering employees before gifting it to a high-performer. The video, shared on social media, was widely praised for its employee-centric approach.

A Bengaluru-based CEO has gone viral after celebrating his company's strong quarterly performance in an unconventional way—by riding a brand-new scooty through the office before handing it over to a deserving employee. The heartwarming moment, captured on video, has sparked admiration across social media for its fun and employee-centric approach.

The video features NoBroker co-founder and CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal entering the office on a scooter as surprised employees erupt in cheers and applause. The celebration marked what Agarwal described as an "amazing quarter" for the company, made possible by the collective efforts of teams across sales, servicing and partner management.

Sharing the clip on social media, Agarwal wrote that the company's achievement was driven by the dedication and teamwork of its employees. He added that rather than opting for a formal ceremony, he wanted to celebrate the success alongside the people who made it possible. The scooter was not just a prop for the celebration—it was later presented as a reward to a high-performing employee.

Check the viral video here:

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In his post, the CEO emphasized that the biggest reward was not the vehicle itself but the opportunity to recognise employees who consistently go the extra mile. He highlighted the importance of creating memorable experiences and appreciating hard work in meaningful ways, reinforcing a workplace culture built on recognition and shared success.

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The video quickly gained traction online, with users praising the gesture as a refreshing example of leadership. Many called it a creative way to motivate teams, while others appreciated the company's focus on celebrating employee contributions rather than only business milestones. The clip also reignited conversations around workplace culture and how genuine appreciation can boost morale and engagement.

As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, it stands out as an example of how small but thoughtful gestures can leave a lasting impact. For many viewers, the celebration was about more than just a scooter—it was a reminder that recognising employees' efforts can strengthen workplace culture and inspire teams to aim even higher.

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