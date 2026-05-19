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Karnataka: Youth Congress Leaders Clash, Meeting Turns Chaotic at Bengaluru KPCC Office
A Youth Congress meeting at the KPCC office in Bengaluru turned chaotic after internal clashes between factions over the removal of office-bearers. Heated arguments escalated into a scuffle, with supporters raising slogans and chairs being thrown.
KPCC Office Turns into Battleground Amid Youth Congress Clash
The KPCC office in Bengaluru, often regarded as the epicentre of state politics, turned chaotic on Monday after a clash broke out between Youth Congress office-bearers on the premises of the party’s state headquarters.
An incident of infighting was reported during a meeting chaired by Manjunath, who has taken charge following State Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad Harris. The meeting turned chaotic, with office-bearers reportedly engaging in a scuffle, leading to disorder at the venue.
Manjunath Faces Backlash Over Youth Congress Meeting
Youth Congress President Manjunath had called a state executive meeting today to discuss organisational strengthening and future struggles. However, the meeting turned tense soon after it began as internal discontent surfaced among members.
The primary reason for the unrest was a recent order issued by Manjunath, relieving some office-bearers of their responsibilities. The decision reportedly triggered anger among several senior and loyal members, who expressed strong opposition during the meeting.
Deepika Reddy’s Question Sparks Uproar Among Office-Bearers
Deepika Reddy, one of the key office-bearers recently relieved of her post in the party, attended the meeting and directly questioned Youth Congress President Manjunath during the session.
She stood up and asked, “On what basis have we been removed from our posts? Is it right to insult those of us who have worked for the party in this way?”
Following her remarks, several other office-bearers who supported her also raised slogans against the president, leading to further commotion at the meeting.
Clash Escalates Into Scuffle at KPCC Office
The situation turned tense when supporters of Manjunath attempted to stop those raising questions during the meeting. A heated war of words broke out between the two factions, which later escalated into a scuffle.
Inside the KPCC office, office-bearers were seen shouting at each other as the situation spiralled out of control, leading to a physical altercation on the premises.
Chaos Erupts Inside KPCC Office
The activists expressed their anger by throwing chairs inside the office. Despite the presence of senior leaders, they continued to vent their frustration, disregarding decorum.
The incident disrupted the atmosphere at the office, turning the situation chaotic and uncontrollable.
Youth Congress Faces Embarrassment Amid Public Outburst
The incident created a tense atmosphere outside the KPCC office for some time. Despite warnings from the disciplinary committee, the office-bearers were left embarrassed by the public outburst.
While one faction maintained that the change of office-bearers was carried out as per rules, the Deepika Reddy faction alleged that a unilateral decision had been taken. Overall, the internal discontent within the Youth Congress has now spilled onto the streets.
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