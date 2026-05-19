The KPCC office in Bengaluru, often regarded as the epicentre of state politics, turned chaotic on Monday after a clash broke out between Youth Congress office-bearers on the premises of the party’s state headquarters.

An incident of infighting was reported during a meeting chaired by Manjunath, who has taken charge following State Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad Harris. The meeting turned chaotic, with office-bearers reportedly engaging in a scuffle, leading to disorder at the venue.