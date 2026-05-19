A Bengaluru-based engineer named Aritra is inspiring thousands of job seekers online after revealing how he finally secured a role at Amazon but only after enduring years of relentless rejection from the tech giant.

A Bengaluru-based engineer named Aritra is inspiring thousands of job seekers online after revealing how he finally secured a role at Amazon but only after enduring years of relentless rejection from the tech giant.

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In a now-viral Instagram video, Aritra candidly spoke about the emotional exhaustion that came with repeated failures and why he refused to abandon his dream despite constant setbacks. Introducing himself as a data engineer at Amazon, he peeled shared gruelling five-year battle behind the offer letter he had long chased.

“No matter how much we tweak our resume, take referrals or prepare, we are still going to get rejected,” he said at the beginning of the clip, recalling a comment someone had once left on one of his videos.

Aritra revealed that he had applied to Amazon “more than 7-8 times over a period of 5 years”, exhausting every possible route in an attempt to get noticed by recruiters.

“I applied through referrals, through the job portal, and every single time my resume didn't even get shortlisted. I used to get auto rejection mails again and again,” he said.

The repeated rejection emails, he admitted, pushed him to a crossroads where he had to decide whether to walk away from the dream or continue fighting for it.

“At one point, I had two options: stop trying or keep going. I chose to keep going, and one day I finally got the interview call. This time, I was prepared enough to crack it,” he said.

The powerful clip has struck a chord with professionals, students and job seekers across social media, many of whom said they deeply related to the frustration of endlessly submitting applications only to receive automated rejection emails in return.

Several users applauded Aritra for speaking honestly about failure instead of showcasing only the glamorous side of success. Others pointed out that his story reflects the brutal reality of today’s fiercely competitive hiring market, particularly in the tech industry.